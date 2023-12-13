Coombe Bender & Co LLC Sells 4,884 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC decreased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned 0.05% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 430,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXP stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

