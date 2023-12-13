Coombe Bender & Co LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. IES accounts for about 2.8% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned about 0.33% of IES worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IES by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IES by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in IES by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 75,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at IES

In other news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $139,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IES Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IESC stock opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $83.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.26.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

