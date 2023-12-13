Coombe Bender & Co LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $243.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.93. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

