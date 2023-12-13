Coombe Bender & Co LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.3% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $79.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

