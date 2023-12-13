Coombe Bender & Co LLC Has $325,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average of $126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

