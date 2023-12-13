Coombe Bender & Co LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

