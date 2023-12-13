Coombe Bender & Co LLC Has $163,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

