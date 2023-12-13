Coombe Bender & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned 0.21% of Orange County Bancorp worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Orange County Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $53,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Orange County Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $53,177.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Sousa sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $49,974.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at $165,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,543 shares of company stock valued at $112,524. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBT opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

