Contrasting UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMH Properties and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $195.78 million 4.99 -$4.85 million ($0.24) -61.33 BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UMH Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.7% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of UMH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UMH Properties and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 0.12% 0.07% 0.02% BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UMH Properties and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 BSR Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50

UMH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.27%. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. Given UMH Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than BSR Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

UMH Properties beats BSR Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

