Comparing United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) and Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Persimmon and United Homes Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Persimmon 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Persimmon N/A N/A N/A United Homes Group N/A -33.28% 13.21%

Risk and Volatility

Persimmon has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Persimmon and United Homes Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Persimmon $4.72 billion 1.09 $693.90 million N/A N/A United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A

Persimmon has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Persimmon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Persimmon beats United Homes Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Chapin, South Carolina.

