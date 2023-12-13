Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $198.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.28 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

