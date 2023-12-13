Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 0.0 %

CMCSA opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

