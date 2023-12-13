Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Purchased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,465,000 after buying an additional 87,036 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,291,000 after buying an additional 393,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,937,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CIGI stock opened at $108.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $129.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.11.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.