Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $184,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $351,507.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,102 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $351,507.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,513 in the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on S. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

S stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

