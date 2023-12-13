Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 41,985 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 558,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,985 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 1.8% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Golub Capital BDC worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Port Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 563,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 107,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.1 %

GBDC stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Raymond James upped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.