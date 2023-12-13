Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.13.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PANW opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 173.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.67. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $307.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

