Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.6% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 34,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $2,141,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $388.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

