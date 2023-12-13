Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after acquiring an additional 321,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 23.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after purchasing an additional 594,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 195,356 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

