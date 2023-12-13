Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

