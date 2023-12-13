Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after purchasing an additional 600,594,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $112,104,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

