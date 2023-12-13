CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $57.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,101,000 after buying an additional 1,532,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after buying an additional 259,974 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,975,000 after buying an additional 257,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,696,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

