CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Raised by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4,257.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,444 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.33 and its 200-day moving average is $201.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Barclays lowered their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

