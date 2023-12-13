CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Critical Contrast

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OppFi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.55% 18.36% 5.47% CleanSpark -81.11% -24.23% -21.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OppFi and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings and Valuation

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $3.08, suggesting a potential downside of 29.76%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $10.05, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than OppFi.

This table compares OppFi and CleanSpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $452.86 million 1.07 $7.10 million $0.07 62.72 CleanSpark $168.41 million 9.63 -$136.59 million N/A N/A

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 3.93, meaning that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.