CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,500 shares, a growth of 612.6% from the November 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.6 days.
CK Asset Stock Performance
Shares of CK Asset stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CK Asset in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CK Asset Company Profile
CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CK Asset
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- What is a good dividend yield?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.