CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,500 shares, a growth of 612.6% from the November 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.6 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

Shares of CK Asset stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CK Asset in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

