Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $142.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $269.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

