Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Alicia Grande Sells 60,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,664.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

