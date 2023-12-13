Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Alicia Grande Sells 40,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

CPRX opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,913.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.