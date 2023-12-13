CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 722.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.