CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 722.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83.
CareCloud Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
CareCloud Company Profile
CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.