Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE:CPX opened at C$37.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The company has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$50.28.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 3.5799043 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPX

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.