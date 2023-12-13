Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,671 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

