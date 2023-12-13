Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $83.59 and a 12 month high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

