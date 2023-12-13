Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $2,503,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0 %
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $159.75. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
