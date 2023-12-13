Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,422 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,628.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,245 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.48, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

