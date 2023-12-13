Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.