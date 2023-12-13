Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,897 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 20.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 49,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $343.22 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $343.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.78. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

