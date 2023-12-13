Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys 736 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MBB opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.81.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.