Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,864 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,072.28 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,079.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $910.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $875.88. The firm has a market cap of $442.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

