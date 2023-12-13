Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $263.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $3,233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,786,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,550,219.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

