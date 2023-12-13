C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 412.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.20.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 663.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. As a group, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

