Broadcom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 47,476 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 18% compared to the average volume of 40,374 call options.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,072.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,079.39. The company has a market capitalization of $442.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $910.13 and a 200 day moving average of $875.88.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.