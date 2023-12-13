Broadcom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 47,476 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 18% compared to the average volume of 40,374 call options.
Shares of AVGO opened at $1,072.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,079.39. The company has a market capitalization of $442.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $910.13 and a 200 day moving average of $875.88.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
