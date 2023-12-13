Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $776,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,708 shares in the company, valued at $10,492,587.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bread Financial alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $579,600.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Bread Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.