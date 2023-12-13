Boeing (NYSE:BA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $245.78

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $245.78 and last traded at $244.38, with a volume of 797128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Get Boeing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.90. The firm has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 59,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,043,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 729.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,838,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.