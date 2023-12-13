B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Sets New 12-Month High at $618.20

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 618.20 ($7.76) and last traded at GBX 607.80 ($7.63), with a volume of 166065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 609 ($7.64).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($7.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 513 ($6.44) to GBX 550 ($6.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.44) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 540 ($6.78) to GBX 640 ($8.03) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 541 ($6.79).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 557.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 555.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,715.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.87), for a total value of £93,290.85 ($117,111.29). Insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

