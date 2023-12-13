BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Insider Charles W. Goodyear Buys 4,487 Shares

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) insider Charles W. Goodyear purchased 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.88) per share, for a total transaction of £24,588.76 ($30,867.14).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

BRWM stock opened at GBX 533 ($6.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 547.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 581.03. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 522 ($6.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 775 ($9.73). The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,797.10%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

See Also

