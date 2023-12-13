Bitfarms Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 15,216 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 223% compared to the average daily volume of 4,715 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.62.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Bitfarms by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 42.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.