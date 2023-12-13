BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Critical Review

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 58.77, meaning that its stock price is 5,777% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Pacific Health Care Organization’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $120,000.00 72.22 -$18.50 million N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization $5.74 million 1.63 $490,000.00 $0.03 24.34

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -12,195.10% -117.00% -110.65% Pacific Health Care Organization 8.70% 4.35% 4.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and Pacific Health Care Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats BioRestorative Therapies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, lien representation, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and others. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

