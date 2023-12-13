Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Dara Wright Sells 1,200 Shares

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 3.1 %

BIO opened at $294.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $116,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $79,143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $91,443,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $62,351,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,064,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

