Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Shares Up 25%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 566,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 189,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Belmont Resources

(Get Free Report)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property that covers an area of approximately 13,440 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and the Crackingstone property situated in the Northern Mining District, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.