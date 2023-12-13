B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a report released on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance

XFLT stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

In related news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,684 shares in the company, valued at $163,182.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth $70,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $97,000.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.