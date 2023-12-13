AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $209.00

Shares of AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 208.89 ($2.62), with a volume of 354883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.60).
AVI Global Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of £953.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,741.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.42.
AVI Global Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.
About AVI Global Trust
AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
