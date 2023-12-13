AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $209.00

Shares of AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 208.89 ($2.62), with a volume of 354883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.60).

AVI Global Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £953.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,741.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.42.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

AVI Global Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

Insider Activity

About AVI Global Trust

In other AVI Global Trust news, insider Neil Galloway acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($36,906.85). Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.